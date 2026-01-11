Iran Protests News LIVE: Israel pushes EU to label Revolutionary Guards 'terror group' amid demonstrations, killings

Subscribe

Iran Protests News LIVE: Israel has called on the European Union to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Stay tuned for the latest updates

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated11 Jan 2026, 03:53:05 PM IST
Smoke rises as protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest at Vakilabad highway in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran, released on January 10, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Smoke rises as protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest at Vakilabad highway in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran, released on January 10, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.(via REUTERS)

Iran Protests News LIVE: Nationwide protests in Iran entered their second week on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with reports mentioning that at least 116 people have been killed in violence linked to the demonstrations.

As unrest spread across the country, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp warning, stating that if there is a military attack by the United States, “both the occupied territory and centres of the US military and shipping will be our legitimate targets.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that Iran was being monitored ‘very closely’ and expressed hope that protesters would remain safe, ANI reported.

He warned that if killings continue, the United States would step in and ‘hit the country where it hurts.’

Follow updates here:
11 Jan 2026, 03:53:05 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Chaos in hospitals

The deaths and injuries from the massive protests in Iran lead to scenes of chaos at health facilities, with one woman telling CNN she saw bodies “piled up” at one hospital. A doctor also said patients are terrified to admit and be identified.

11 Jan 2026, 03:42:43 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: 116 killed, over 2000 people arrested

US-based Iranian human rights group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 116 have died in the protests so far, including 38 security personnel. The agency also said that more than 2,300 people have been arrested across Iran

11 Jan 2026, 03:27:55 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Protester scales balcony of Iranian Embassy In London, takes down flag | Watch

An anti-regime protester climbed onto the balcony of Iran’s embassy in London and replaced the official Iranian flag with the country’s pre-1979 “Lion and Sun” emblem, drawing loud cheers from the crowd gathered outside. (Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video)

11 Jan 2026, 03:18:47 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Iran's national security chief says ‘legitimate’ protests have been co-opted by ‘destructive wave’

Iran’s national security chief Ali Larijani said protests against economic issues in the country are “legitimate demands from the people,” but claimed a “destructive and organized wave” has co-opted the movement and turned them into riots, reported CNN

11 Jan 2026, 03:16:52 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: ‘Worse than you can imagine…’ protester shares ordeal

Speaking to CNN, a 35-year-old anti-government protester said “it's worse than you can imagine and it’s only going to get more violent." “We’re tired. The people are tired of fighting, people haven’t been sleeping or resting. We can’t handle it anymore.”

11 Jan 2026, 03:11:16 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Internet blackout past 60-hour mark

According to monitor Netblocks, the internet blackout is past the 60-hour mark. Iran tightened controls on internet and phone services overnight as part of a stepped-up effort to suppress protests, after thousands of people were reported to have poured into streets nationwide, including in the capital, Tehran.

11 Jan 2026, 03:09:43 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Reza Phalavi speaks about the situation in Iran

FILE PHOTO: Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Shah of Iran, speaks during a press conference about the situation in Iran and the need to support Iranians, in Paris, France, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
11 Jan 2026, 03:05:44 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Protesters slam authorities for committing a 'massacre'

Iranians returned to the streets overnight in fresh protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government, defying an internet shutdown, as rights groups warned on Sunday that authorities were carrying out a “massacre” to crush the demonstrations.

11 Jan 2026, 02:57:44 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: US strikes imminent after Trump's threat?

Reports on Sunday indicated that the US was drawing up plans for potential military action after President Donald Trump's threats of an intervention, with a former US army colonel and military analyst claiming that there are signs of a massive military build-up in the Middle-East.

11 Jan 2026, 02:51:30 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Why internet was shut down in Iran?

Iran tightened controls on internet and phone services overnight as part of a stepped-up effort to suppress protests, after thousands of people were reported to have poured into streets nationwide, including in the capital, Tehran.

11 Jan 2026, 02:47:25 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked, says parliament speaker

Iran would strike US military and shipping targets in the event of a new attack by the United States during an ongoing wave of protests, the parliament speaker said on Sunday.

"In the event of a military attack by the United States, both the occupied territory and centres of the US military and shipping will be our legitimate targets," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told parliament in comments broadcast by state TV,

11 Jan 2026, 02:47:25 PM IST

Iran protests LIVE: National police says ‘significant arrests made'

"Last night (Saturday evening), significant arrests were made of the main elements in the riots, who, God willing, will be punished after going through legal procedures," Ahmad-Reza Radan, national police chief, told state TV.

