Iran races to sell oil stored in China
Laurence Norman , Bojan Pancevski , Costas Paris , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jan 2025, 06:02 PM IST
SummaryTehran has shipped out nearly 3 million barrels to raise money that could be used to shore up its allied militias in the Middle East.
Iran has shipped nearly 3 million barrels of oil from a storage site in China, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to raise funds that could be used to shore up Iran’s allied militia groups in the Middle East.
