Iran ready to dilute ‘highly enriched Uranium' if all sanctions are lifted: Atomic chief Eslami

Iranian Atomic chief Mohammad Eslami has indicated Tehran may be willing to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium if all international sanctions imposed on the country are lifted, according to state news agency ISNA.

The remarks of the Iranian Atomic chief come as Tehran said earlier in the day that distrust with the United States has persisted despite the resumption of talks amid Iran-US tensions.

The statement signals a potential opening for renewed negotiations amid long-running tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Advertisement

Also Read | Khamenei skips key meeting with air force generals for first time in 37 years

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran still holds "deep distrust" for the United States despite agreeing to return to talks on its disputed nuclear programme, as reported by AFP.

"We are looking for serious negotiations to achieve a result, provided the other side shows the same seriousness and is also ready for constructive negotiations," the minister said.

"Unfortunately, a deep mistrust persists due to the behaviour of the United States in recent years," he said, addressing ambassadors at a diplomatic gathering in Tehran.

More details are being updated.