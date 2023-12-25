Iran spars with US over drone strike accusation off India's west coast - Here's all you need to know
Iran's foreign ministry rejects US accusations of drone strike on Japan-owned tanker in Arabian Sea, calling them 'worthless'.
A day after United States' Pentagon claimed that Iran “had fired" a drone strike on a Japan-owned chemical tanker, MV Chem Pluto, off the coast of India in Arabian Sea, Iran's foreign ministry rejected "worthless" Washington's accusations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message