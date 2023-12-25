A day after United States' Pentagon claimed that Iran “had fired" a drone strike on a Japan-owned chemical tanker, MV Chem Pluto, off the coast of India in Arabian Sea, Iran's foreign ministry rejected "worthless" Washington's accusations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani when asked about the US accusations.

"Such claims are aimed at projecting, distracting public attention, and covering up for the full support of the American government for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Gaza," he added.

What we know so far -MV Chem Pluto, an Israel-affiliate vessel, was carrying crude oil to New Mangalore port from Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia, came under a drone strike which led to a fire on the distressed vessel, about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Arabian sea on Saturday

-Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard swung into action by deploying their assets, including a warship and maritime patrol aircraft, soon after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the drone "attack" on MV Chem Pluto.

-There was no report of any casualties in the incident

-A day after the attack on MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Navy said that a Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist of the force will be embarking the vessel on arrival at Mumbai to sanitise it and undertake further investigation.

-Saturday's targeting of a Japanese-owned chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas fighters.

-The Pentagon said that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated MV Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India.

-Yemeni rebels' recent attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea have prompted major firms to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a much longer voyage with higher fuel costs.

-Iran has repeatedly dismissed US and Israeli accusations that Tehran was involved in attacks by the Houthis, saying the group was acting on its own.

-The Gaza Strip has endured over 11 weeks of Israeli air and ground attacks that have killed more than 20,400 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run coastal territory.

-Israel has vowed to crush the Palestinian group Hamas

(With agency inputs)

