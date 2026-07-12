Iran rejects US’ Strait of Hormuz shipping ‘traffic is flowing’ claim, insists it remains closed

Iran has reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to maritime traffic, directly contradicting the US Central Command's (CENTCOM) assertion that shipping is moving normally through the strategic waterway.

The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in the war of words between Tehran and Washington over one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

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The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), Iran's official maritime body responsible for regulating transit through the Strait of Hormuz, said the passage has been closed because of what it described as the "recent illegal movements" of US military forces in the region.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Iran claiming the Strait of Hormuz is closed? ⌵ Iran claims the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to 'recent illegal movements' of US military forces in the region, asserting it will reopen only when regional stability is restored. 2 How can vessels obtain a transit permit for the Strait of Hormuz from Iran? ⌵ Vessels can obtain a transit permit for the Strait of Hormuz through Iran's official maritime body, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), by applying via their website at http://PGSA.ir. 3 What are the implications of the US Central Command stating that traffic is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ By stating traffic is flowing, the US Central Command suggests that the Strait is open for international shipping, countering Iran's claims and emphasizing its military presence to ensure freedom of navigation. 4 What led to the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Tensions escalated after Iran allegedly attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to US military strikes on Iranian military targets in response. 5 Should countries be concerned about potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Yes, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could significantly affect global energy markets, as it is a critical transit route for about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas.

The authority said vessels would only be allowed to pass with a transit permit issued by the PGSA once regional stability returns.

"We hereby inform all esteemed applicants. Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible."

The authority added: "As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued."

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PGSA also said transit permits could only be obtained through its official website.

"The only way to obtain a transit permit is through the website http://PGSA.ir... We appreciate your patience and cooperation."

CENTCOM: 'Iran does not control the Strait' Iran's statement came shortly after the US Central Command rejected Tehran's claims and insisted that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said US forces are deployed to safeguard freedom of navigation despite what it called Iranian threats and harassment.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway."

CENTCOM added that American forces are ready to ensure maritime security.

"U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

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It also dismissed Iran's authority over the strategic waterway.

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

Warning against further military action The IRGC Navy also warned the United States and its allies against using the closure of the waterway as justification for further military operations against Iran.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development... as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted."

The statement further said responsibility for any escalation would rest with the United States, Israel and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran.

Diplomatic efforts continue The latest confrontation comes as Qatari negotiators are in Iran in an effort to reduce tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation.

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The conflicting claims by Tehran and Washington over the status of the Strait of Hormuz underscore growing uncertainty around one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.

Also Read | US launches new strikes on Iran after Hormuz tensions escalate

US, Iran exchange heavy strikes as Gulf conflict widens The United States and Iran exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks on Sunday, with Tehran targeting US-linked facilities across the Gulf while insisting that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed despite Washington's assertions that commercial shipping continues to move through the strategic waterway.

The latest round of hostilities marks one of the most significant escalations in the conflict so far, raising fresh concerns over regional stability, global energy supplies and the future of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

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Iran targets Gulf states hosting US forces Iran launched missile and drone attacks against several countries hosting American military facilities, widening the conflict across the region.

Missile alerts and air defence activations were reported in:

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Qatar said three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris from intercepted Iranian missiles and held Tehran "fully legally responsible" for the attack.

The UAE said its air defences intercepted missile and drone threats outside its borders, while Bahrain, Jordan and Oman also reported intercepting or responding to Iranian attacks.

Kuwait later reported damage from strikes, including an attack on an oil drilling platform that injured a worker.

US launches fresh strikes on Iran The renewed regional attacks came after another round of US military operations targeting Iran.

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US Central Command said American forces struck around 140 Iranian military targets, including:

Missile launch sites

Drone facilities

Communications infrastructure

Ammunition depots

Other military installations

According to Washington, the campaign is intended to degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported explosions in several southern port cities and said an Iranian military officer was killed in the strikes.

Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island come under attack Iranian media reported explosions around the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas and nearby Qeshm Island, both located near the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks reportedly coincided with another wave of US strikes as Iran continued retaliatory operations elsewhere in the Gulf.

Ceasefire under growing pressure The renewed fighting has placed the interim US-Iran agreement reached last month under severe strain.

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The deal had established a 60-day framework for negotiations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the conflict.

However, repeated military exchanges have undermined diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump recently declared that he considers the ceasefire effectively over, although Washington has continued to leave the door open for further negotiations.

Iran warns: 'Keep your word or pay the price' Despite continued mediation efforts involving Oman, Qatar and Pakistan, rhetoric from Tehran has hardened.

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X:

"The era of one-sided deals is OVER."

He added: "We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."

The latest exchanges have intensified fears of a broader regional conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass—remaining at the centre of the escalating confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Iran rejects US’ Strait of Hormuz shipping ‘traffic is flowing’ claim, insists it remains closed