Iran reopens airspace; international flights resume after 20-day halt — 'new phase of stability'

Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has officially reopened its skies to international air travel following a 20-day suspension.

The first foreign flight, a Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates, landed on Wednesday, only after extensive security and diplomatic coordination.

Return to stability Mehdi Ramezani, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, confirmed the successful landing to the Student News Network, highlighting the extensive security and diplomatic coordination that preceded the flight, ANI reported.

The landing marks a “new phase of stability” for Iran’s aviation sector, Ramezani said in a statement, speaking of the disruptions caused by the recent tensions with Israel.

Due to the Israel-Iran conflict, several airlines suspended or rerouted flights, and countries like Iraq, Jordan and Iran closed their airspace for safety concerns.

12-day conflict and ceasefire The 20-day suspension of international flights was a direct consequence of a recent bloody 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, the news agency reported.

The hostilities began on June 13, 2025, when Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting Iranian nuclear and various military facilities.

After Israel targeted numerous Iranian military infrastructure and nuclear-related sites, Iran responded to the Israeli attacks by firing missiles at Israel.

The conflict escalated further, with Iran also striking a US base in Qatar.