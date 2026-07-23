Iran replies ‘eye for an eye’ to Trump's ‘We will bomb ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT’ warning

Iran has threatened to halt oil flows through the Gulf and target critical energy infrastructure across the region if the United States follows through on President Donald Trump's warning to strike Iranian infrastructure in response to attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The fresh exchange of threats comes as the United States continued its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, while oil prices climbed to a near six-week high amid growing fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

Iran threatens retaliation Iran's top joint military command said any US action would prompt Tehran to stop all Gulf oil flow and target oil, gas, electricity and economic infrastructure across the region, according to state media.

Separately, Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi warned Iran would cut off electricity to US regional allies if Iranian bridges or power plants were attacked.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also vowed a forceful response.

"Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," Araghchi wrote on X.

Iran's state broadcaster said US threats would only expand the conflict.

Trump's warning The Iranian response followed Trump's latest warning that the US would bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran targeted vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz... the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

He added that the strikes could include facilities "located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran."

The US President also repeated threats to strike what he described as Iran's secret "Pickaxe Mountain" nuclear complex, a facility whose existence Tehran denies.

Trump honours fallen troops Trump travelled to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to attend the dignified transfer ceremony for four US service members killed in recent Iranian attacks—three in Jordan and one in Iraq.

The President saluted as the flag-draped remains of Lieutenant Tyler Feehan, Sergeant Angel Rampersad, Private Isabella Gonzales and Sergeant Michael Swinton were returned.

"For me it's one of the hardest things to do as president, but it has to be done," Trump said.

The war has now claimed the lives of 18 US service members and injured more than 450 others, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators the conflict has cost Washington an estimated $37.5 billion.

Despite polls suggesting public unease over the conflict, Trump dismissed concerns.

"Americans don't want high gasoline prices but they're not against the war," he said.

Oil prices surge as shipping risks widen The escalating conflict continued to roil global energy markets.

Brent crude briefly topped $95 per barrel before easing to just above $94, its highest level in nearly six weeks.

Shipping risks also intensified after Houthi threats to block Saudi oil exports through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Five tankers reportedly changed course in the Red Sea, while three Saudi oil tankers bound for China and India made U-turns a day earlier.

Iran's near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has already disrupted global oil flows, contributing to rising inflation and pushing US gasoline prices back above $4 per gallon.

Fighting continues The United States launched another wave of overnight strikes across Iran, with explosions reported over Tehran as air defences engaged incoming attacks.

Iranian officials said locations in Bushehr province, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant, were struck, including an electricity facility near the plant. Iranian media also reported attacks in Hamadan province.

Iran said it retaliated by targeting US military facilities, including Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Camp Doha in Kuwait. Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted the attacks.

Iran has also targeted desalination and energy facilities in Gulf states in recent days, prompting UN Secretary-General António Guterres to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure as "unacceptable."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained open to talks but insisted Iran could not be allowed to dominate the Strait of Hormuz.