Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane
A file photo of debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

1 min read . 02:17 PM IST AP

Iranian authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane

TEHRAN : An Iranian official says some data, including a portion of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from downed Ukrainian jetliner.

An Iranian official says some data, including a portion of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from downed Ukrainian jetliner.

The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Capt. Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh, made the comment on Sunday. That’s according to a report on the organization’s website, which described his remarks as part of the final report that Tehran plans to issue on the shootdown.

The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Capt. Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh, made the comment on Sunday. That’s according to a report on the organization’s website, which described his remarks as part of the final report that Tehran plans to issue on the shootdown.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The development comes months after the Jan. 8 crash near Tehran. Authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

Zangene said the plane’s black boxes have only 19 seconds of conversation following the first explosion, though the second missile reached the plane 25 seconds later. The report quoting him did not elaborate.

He said the first missile explosion sent shrapnel into the plane, likely disrupting the plane’s recorders.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated