In this picture released by an official website of the Office of the Iranian Supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 31, 2020. Khamenei said Friday his country will not negotiate with the United States because America would only use talks for propaganda purposes. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) (AP)
Iran's supreme leader Khamenei creates official Hindi Twitter account

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 09:25 PM IST ANI

The new account at the time of filing this report had 1,009 Followers. Khamenei has posted two tweets so far

Tehran, Iran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened an official Twitter account in Hindi.

The new account, which has his bio written in Devanagari, has been putting out tweets in the same script.

The new account at the time of filing this report had 1,009 Followers. Khamenei has posted two tweets so far.

Khamenei has also created Twitter accounts in other languages including Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian and English. However, so far Khamenei has not followed any Indian leader from his new Hindi account.

Khamenei is a Twelver Shia Marja' and the second and current Supreme Leader of Iran.

He was previously President of Iran from 1981 to 1989. Khamenei is the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, in office since 1989.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

