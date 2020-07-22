Home >News >world >Iran says 138 medical professionals among dead
1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 04:00 PM IST PTI

TEHRAN : Iran says 138 health care professionals have died so far while battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Hossein Kermanpour, spokesman for the regulatory body for Iranian health care professionals, as saying that the death toll includes 90 doctors and 28 nurses.

Iran announced earlier his week that 12,000 health care workers have been infected across the country. Tuesday marked the country's single-day highest death toll of 229.

Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East. It has so far reported more than 278,000 confirmed cases and 14,634 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

