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Iran says allies will close Bab El-Mandeb Strait if situation gets out of control: Can it become the next Hormuz?

Hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target the US and its partners' infrastructure, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday (local time) that if the situation gets out of control, Tehran's allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.

Swati Gandhi
Published7 Apr 2026, 07:39 PM IST
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An illustration of US President Donald Trump against the backdrop of the US-Iran flag
An illustration of US President Donald Trump against the backdrop of the US-Iran flag(Reuters)
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Hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target the US and its partners' infrastructure, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday (local time) that if the situation gets out of control, Tehran's allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.

Citing the source, the report added that while the US and Iran continue to exchange messages via Pakistan, Tehran will not show flexibility as long as Washington continues to demand its "surrender under pressure."

Here's all you need to know about the Bab El-Mandeb Strait

What is Bab El-Mandeb?

The Bab El-Mandeb Strait is a crucial waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden for global oil trade. It is a 32-kilometer (20-mile) strait, which serves as the only entry point to the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean, connecting it to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal.

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How much of global trade passes through the Strait?

According to Al Jazeera, the Strait is responsible for transporting roughly 12 percent of global trade daily.

What will happen if the route is disrupted?

When the route is disrupted, the ships are forced to detour around Africa, which adds another 10 to 14 days to delivery schedules.

Where is the Bab El-Mandeb?

The Strait is situated between Yemen to its northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa to the southwest.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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