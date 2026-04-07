Iran says allies will close Bab El-Mandeb Strait if situation gets out of control: Can it become the next Hormuz?

Hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target the US and its partners' infrastructure, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday (local time) that if the situation gets out of control, Tehran's allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.
Citing the source, the report added that while the US and Iran continue to exchange messages via Pakistan, Tehran will not show flexibility as long as Washington continues to demand its "surrender under pressure."
The Bab El-Mandeb Strait is a crucial waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden for global oil trade. It is a 32-kilometer (20-mile) strait, which serves as the only entry point to the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean, connecting it to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal.
According to Al Jazeera, the Strait is responsible for transporting roughly 12 percent of global trade daily.
When the route is disrupted, the ships are forced to detour around Africa, which adds another 10 to 14 days to delivery schedules.
The Strait is situated between Yemen to its northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa to the southwest.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.