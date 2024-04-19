Iran Says Israeli Threats May Spark Shift in Nuclear Policy
A top Iranian general said his country may reconsider its nuclear policies if Israel threatens to attack its atomic sites, an implicit warning that Tehran might race toward a nuclear weapon as rhetoric continued to escalate in the wake of its April 13 drone and missile attack.
