Iran Says It Executed Man Convicted of Being Top Israel Spy

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel and accused of playing a key role in the assassination of an officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the state-run Mizan reported.

Advertisement

Mohsen Langarneshin was accused of working with Israel’s intelligence service Mossad for more than two years after being recruited and trained in 2020, Mizan said, adding that Langarneshin was executed early on Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes weeks after Iran and the US started indirect talks over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and as Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza in its war against Tehran-backed Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and many of its allies.

According to Mizan, Langarneshin was present when IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a senior officer heavily involved in Iran’s Syria operations, was shot dead outside his home in Tehran in 2022.

Mizan didn’t say when Langarneshin was arrested. He was also accused of meeting Mossad officers in Georgia and Nepal and transferring funds for them to other “operatives” inside Iran.

Advertisement

“He procured and delivered unregistered SIM cards, mobile phones and portable internet modems to facilitate communication between domestic spies and senior Mossad officers,” Mizan, which is the official news portal of the Iranian judiciary, said.

Read More

Langarneshin’s case hadn’t been publicized before his execution was announced on Wednesday morning and Mizan didn’t give any details about his legal representation, adding only that his sentence was carried out “following the full legal proceedings and the final approval of the verdict by the supreme court.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.