OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

Iranian authorities foiled an attempt late on Thursday to hijack a domestic passenger plane and fly it to an unspecified Gulf country, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran Air flight 334 was flying from the southwestern city of Ahvaz to Mashhad in the northeast when a passenger made a bomb threat, Fars cited Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta receives 520 job offers for 467 grads

2 min read . 09:33 PM IST
Photo: AFP

India likely to start full operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May end

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

We expect China to work towards disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh: India

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST

The passenger demanded the plane land in a country on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, Fars said. The pilot made an emergency landing in the central city of Isfahan and the hijacker was arrested. No passengers were harmed.

Iran has tense relations with some of its Arab Gulf neighbours, led by regional rival Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Iran accused “some Arab nations" of backing Iranian Arab separatists who attacked a military parade in Ahvaz.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout