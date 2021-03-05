Subscribe
Home >News >World >Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

Iran has tense relations with some of its Arab Gulf neighbours, led by regional rival Saudi Arabia.
1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Bloomberg

Iran Air flight 334 was flying from Ahvaz to Mashhad in the northeast when a passenger made a bomb threat. The passenger demanded the plane land in a country on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, the report said

Iranian authorities foiled an attempt late on Thursday to hijack a domestic passenger plane and fly it to an unspecified Gulf country, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran Air flight 334 was flying from the southwestern city of Ahvaz to Mashhad in the northeast when a passenger made a bomb threat, Fars cited Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh as saying.

The passenger demanded the plane land in a country on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, Fars said. The pilot made an emergency landing in the central city of Isfahan and the hijacker was arrested. No passengers were harmed.

Iran has tense relations with some of its Arab Gulf neighbours, led by regional rival Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Iran accused “some Arab nations" of backing Iranian Arab separatists who attacked a military parade in Ahvaz.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

