Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

Iran Air flight 334 was flying from Ahvaz to Mashhad in the northeast when a passenger made a bomb threat. The passenger demanded the plane land in a country on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, the report said

Iranian authorities foiled an attempt late on Thursday to hijack a domestic passenger plane and fly it to an unspecified Gulf country, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The passenger demanded the plane land in a country on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, Fars said. The pilot made an emergency landing in the central city of Isfahan and the hijacker was arrested. No passengers were harmed.

Iran has tense relations with some of its Arab Gulf neighbours, led by regional rival Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Iran accused “some Arab nations" of backing Iranian Arab separatists who attacked a military parade in Ahvaz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

