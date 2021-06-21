Iran says it needs guarantee US won’t quit nuclear deal again

'We need guarantees that give us assurances that a repeat of these sanctions and exiting the nuclear deal, as the past US govt did, won’t happen again', Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s lead negotiator said

Iran said one of the “serious issues" raised in the latest round of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was the need for a guarantee from the US that it won’t exit the accord and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic again in the future.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal — negotiated by the Obama administration — in 2018.

