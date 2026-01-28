Iran says it will ‘respond like never before’ after Trump’s ‘time is running out’ warning

Iran warned it would respond to any US attack “like never before” after President Donald Trump said time was running out for Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear programme and avoid possible American military action.

“Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests — BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a post on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s warning.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran’s forces were ready to respond decisively to any US military action, while leaving the door open to a possible new agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Advertisement

"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Trump says ‘Time is running out’ Trump issued the warning in a post on Truth Social, urging Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Advertisement

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties,” Trump wrote.

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”

He also warned Tehran against further confrontation, referencing earlier US strikes.

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” Trump said.

Military pressure builds in the region The US president has not ruled out military action following weeks of deadly anti-government protests in Iran. A US naval strike group, described by Trump as an “armada”, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, is currently deployed in Middle East waters.

Advertisement

Last June, the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran, sharply escalating regional tensions.

Rubio, Merz signal regime vulnerability As Trump sharpened his rhetoric, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Iran’s leadership was at its weakest point ever, citing economic collapse as a key driver of unrest.

“They are threatened by their inability to address the fact that their economy is in collapse,” Rubio said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz went further, suggesting the Iranian leadership may not survive much longer.

“A regime that can only hold onto power through sheer violence and terror against its own population: its days are numbered,” Merz said, predicting it could be only “a matter of weeks” before the government falls.

Advertisement

Iran rejects ‘diplomacy by threat’ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Washington’s approach, saying military pressure would not work.

“Conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful,” Araghchi said, adding that Tehran had not sought negotiations and had no recent contact with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Habibollah Sayyari also warned Washington against any “miscalculation,” saying the US would also “suffer damage” in the event of conflict.

Regional push for de-escalation Amid rising tensions, Iran has reached out to US allies in the region. Following a call between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Iranian officials also spoke with leaders in Qatar and Egypt.

Advertisement

Qatar said it supports “all efforts aimed at reducing escalation and achieving peaceful solutions,” while Egypt stressed the need to “work towards de-escalation.” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned against renewed conflict, saying:

“It’s wrong to attack Iran. It’s wrong to start the war again.”

Deadly crackdown on protests The latest escalation comes against the backdrop of a brutal crackdown on protests that erupted in late December and peaked on January 8–9. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 6,221 people have been killed so far, including thousands of protesters and more than 100 minors.

HRANA said more than 42,000 people have been arrested and warned that security forces are now searching hospitals for wounded protesters, highlighting what it called “new dimensions of the continued security crackdown.”

Advertisement