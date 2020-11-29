Iran says it won’t ‘fall in trap’ of scuttling future US talks

Both Israel and US President Donald Trump oppose President-elect Joe Biden’s intention to rejoin the Obama-era nuclear accord if Tehran -- which denies bomb-making ambitions -- also returns to full compliance. Trump, who pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, considered attacking it during his last few weeks in office but was dissuaded by senior aides, the New York Times has reported. Killing Fakhrizadeh, who is to be buried in Tehran on Monday, could also complicate a return to the accord.