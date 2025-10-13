Iran says it's ‘grateful, but won’t meet those…’ as it snubs Sisi’s Gaza peace summit invite

Iran has declined invitation to attend the Gaza Peace Summit, also known as Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, to be held in Egypt on Monday, 13 October. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragachi posted the development on X (formerly Twitter) and said that “Iran is grateful”, while also adding “neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us.”

Aragachi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that while “Iran is grateful,”

“neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us.”

According to state-run IRNA, Egypt's al-Sisi had invited Iran to join Monday’s discussions in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

What message did Tehran send to Washington DC and its allies? The Iranian foreign minister’s comments — a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and Israel — were accompanied by renewed calls for ending Israeli military action in Gaza. Despite rejecting the invitation, Aragachi maintained that Tehran supports any credible peace effort that upholds Palestinian rights.

“Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces,” he said. “Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all States remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful & legitimate cause.”

He added:

“Iran has always been, and will always remain, a vital force for peace in the region. Contrary to the genocidal Israeli regime, Iran is not after Forever Wars — particularly on the dime of its purported allies — but seeks Forever Peace, Prosperity, and Cooperation.”

Why is Tehran taking this stance? Iran’s refusal comes in the wake of heightened regional tensions. In June, Washington joined Israel in attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict, deepening animosity between Tehran and Western powers.

While emphasising support for any initiative “to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza” and safeguard Palestinians’ right to self-determination, Aragachi made clear that Iran would not engage diplomatically with countries it believes are complicit in its oppression.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has refused to recognise Israel and has positioned support for the Palestinian cause as a central tenet of its foreign policy.

What is the Gaza Peace Summit about? The Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, co-hosted by Trump and Sisi, seeks to consolidate the recent ceasefire and develop a political roadmap for Gaza’s reconstruction. Over 20 global leaders are expected to attend — though notably, neither Israel nor Hamas will take part.

President Donald Trump departed for the Middle East on Sunday, calling the moment a “turning point” for the region following the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

“The war is over, OK?” Trump told reporters before take-off. “I think people are tired of it.”

He argued that the ceasefire would hold, crediting his administration’s backing of Israel’s offensive against “Iranian proxies, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

According to the White House, momentum is building among Arab and Muslim states eager to resolve the long-standing Israeli–Palestinian conflict and, in some cases, to deepen cooperation with Washington.