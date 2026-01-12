Iran says 'ready to negotiate', but 'prepared for war' after Trump warns of ‘US action before meeting’ amid unrest

While the clerical establishment that rules the Islamic Republic is facing the biggest nationwide protests since 2022, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is ready for negotiations, based on ‘mutual respect.’ His call for negotiations came amid US President Donald Trump's repeated threats of US 'action' even before a meeting, if force is used on protesters in Iran, where the demonstrations have already crossed the two-week mark, reportedly leaving over 500 people dead.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war but is fully prepared for war,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a conference of Foreign Ambassadors in Tehran broadcast by state TV. “We are also ready for negotiations but these negotiations should be fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect.”

Earlier, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the leaders of Iran had called up and that they “want to negotiate”. He, however, added that "we (US) may have to act before a meeting".

What is happening in Iran? Iran has been roiled by protests since 28 December after the Iranian rial collapsed and prices surged, significantly impacting living costs. The demonstrations quickly spread across the country and turned into a call for the ouster of the Ayatollah Khamenei-led government in the Islamic Republic.

Crowds set fire to the streets and chanted “Death to Khamenei”, directly challenging the supreme leader, who holds ultimate authority over the nation’s religious and state affairs.

Demonstrations were also held in London in support of the protests in Iran. Videos shared on social media showed one protestor scaling the balcony of the Iranian embassy in central London and removing the national flag and hoisting the pre-Islamic revolution-era lion and sun emblem.

Death toll crosses 500; over 10,000 people detained Activists say protests have spread to more than 180 cities across Iran, spanning every province, as nationwide anti-regime demonstrations continue to intensify. A US-based rights group tracking the unrest says the death toll has continued to climb.

People take part in a demonstration to support mass rallies denouncing the Islamic republic in Iran in Paris on January 11, 2026. At least 192 protesters have been killed in Iran's biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as warnings grew that authorities were committing a "massacre" to quell the demonstrations.

According to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), the media arm of the human rights activists group in Iran, at least 544 people have been killed over the past 15 days of protests, including eight children.

‘Action’ before negotiations? What Trump said Although Trump claimed that Iran had reached out for negotiations and that talks were being discussed, he warned that action could come first. “Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to AP.

He said talks were being considered but warned that action could come first. “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump said.