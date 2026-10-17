Iran says supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude ablaze after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday said a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil suffered a massive explosion and caught fire after striking a naval mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to a statement published by Sepah News, the IRGC’s official news outlet, the vessel had attempted to navigate the strategic waterway through an “unauthorised” route in violation of Iranian regulations.

Iran’s state-owned Press TV reported that the IRGC accused the tanker of deliberately switching off its GPS and radar systems in an alleged attempt to deceive Iranian maritime authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the reported incident were not independently verified.

Iran warns vessels against violating its maritime rules The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran stepping up efforts to enforce restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

The IRGC has warned vessels against attempting to cross the strait in defiance of Iranian regulations, asserting that the waterway remains closed under Tehran’s sovereign decisions and maritime rules.

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In a statement, the force warned of severe consequences for vessels violating its restrictions, linking such attempts to what it described as US deception and provocation.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV on Tuesday, IRGC Navy Commander Ali Azmaei said his forces were monitoring the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz around the clock, while Iran’s regular navy was responsible for overseeing the Gulf of Oman.

Azmaei warned that vessels violating shipping regulations under what he described as US deception or provocation would face a decisive response.

Iran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz Security threats to commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in recent weeks as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to disrupt regional maritime traffic.

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Tehran has tightened its control over the strait since US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, restricting maritime movement in an effort to gain leverage over Washington.

Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz handled approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making any prolonged disruption a significant risk to energy supplies and international shipping.

Iran has also been adopting new tactics against vessels attempting to pass through the waterway as it seeks to sustain pressure on the United States.

Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran was seeking to keep oil prices elevated and influence the US midterm elections.

Threats extend beyond the Strait of Hormuz In the Black Sea, deteriorating security conditions and attacks on cargo vessels have added to concerns about disruptions to commercial shipping.

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Meanwhile, the threat posed by Iran-backed Houthi militants along a key Red Sea shipping route has created another potential flashpoint for international trade.

The latest incident also comes nearly two days after Iran claimed that a Singapore-flagged cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine while travelling along an unauthorized route.

Iranian state television, citing an IRGC statement, said the vessel was carrying 2,500 containers.

With inputs from agencies.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.