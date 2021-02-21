Iran says talks with US possible once everyone returns to deal

Iran said it won’t negotiate with the US until it rejoins the nuclear deal, or broaden the accord to address its missile program and regional activities, digging in to longstanding positions as a crucial deadline nears.

“Once everybody implements their parts of the obligation there will be talks, and those talks will not be about changing the terms of the agreement, regional issues or missile issues. We’re not going to discuss those," Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with state-run Press TV. Any negotiations with the US would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif added.

Iran held fast to its red lines days before it is set to bar snap international inspections of its nuclear sites. Such a move, threatened in an effort to pressure the Biden administration to reverse bruising Trump-era sanctions, is likely to make concessions by either side more difficult.

The head of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is currently in Tehran to discuss the matter with officials. Zarif said the restriction of nuclear inspections, meant to start from Feb. 23, will also mean the UN body will no longer have access to camera footage of its nuclear sites.

On Friday, Iran rebuffed an offer from the Biden administration to meet to discuss a “diplomatic way forward."

Zarif said Iran would return to full compliance with the original terms of the deal “the minute" the US officially rejoins, adding that Iran will continue to increase its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium as long as Washington isn’t part of the deal.

The enhanced enrichment, undertaken in retaliation for the US’ withdrawal from the deal, could service Iran’s energy and medical programs, but could also be a step toward building a bomb.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

