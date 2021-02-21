Iran says talks with US possible once it returns to deal

Iran said it won’t negotiate with the US until it rejoins the nuclear deal, digging in to longstanding positions as it nears a crucial deadline to restrict nuclear inspections?

“Once everybody implements their parts of the obligation there will be talks, and those talks will not be about changing the terms of the agreement, regional issues or missile issues. We’re not going to discuss those," Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with state-run Press TV. Any negotiations with the US would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif added.

Iran held fast to its red lines, days before it is set to bar snap international inspections of its nuclear sites. The move, an effort to pressure the Biden administration to reverse bruising Trump-era sanctions, is likely to make concessions by either side more difficult.

The head of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is currently in Tehran to discuss the matter. So far talks between Iranian officials and the agency have been “fruitful," Iran’s envoy to the Vienna-based body, Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a tweet, adding that the full outcome of the trip will be published later on Sunday.

Zarif said the restriction of nuclear inspections, meant to start from Feb. 23, will also mean the UN body will no longer have access to camera footage of its nuclear sites.

He said that President Joe Biden was effectively continuing Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure" policy by choosing to maintain sanctions and doing nothing to allow Iran access to at least $10 billion trapped in overseas accounts because of the US penalties.

On Friday, Iran rebuffed an offer from the Biden administration to meet to discuss a “diplomatic way forward."

Zarif said Iran would return to full compliance with the original terms of the deal “the minute" the US officially rejoins, adding that Iran will continue to increase its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium as long as Washington isn’t part of the deal.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only. The atomic accord addresses the West’s skepticism of that claim and puts limits on uranium enrichment, which technically could be a step toward building a bomb.

Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies in the Middle East oppose the nuclear deal because they say it doesn’t address their concerns over Iran’s regional policy, which competes with their interests.

Iran Says Ready for Talks With Arab States Without Preconditions

Zarif said in his interview on Sunday that Iran was willing to sit down and start negotiations with its Arab neighbours “without preconditions."

