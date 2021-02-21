Iran says talks with US possible once it returns to deal

“Once everybody implements their parts of the obligation there will be talks, and those talks will not be about changing the terms of the agreement, regional issues or missile issues. We’re not going to discuss those," Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with state-run Press TV. Any negotiations with the US would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}