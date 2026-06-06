Iran says US peace deal hinges on release of $24 billion in frozen assets, warns against renewed conflict

A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader has said negotiations between Tehran and Washington have reached a deadlock over $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, warning that any return to war could trigger a broader regional conflict stretching beyond the Persian Gulf.

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Speaking with CNN, Mohsen Rezaei said the Trump administration must take the next step if it wants to secure a peace agreement with Iran.

"The negotiations are at a deadlock and Trump must break this deadlock," Rezaei said.

"The ball is in Trump's court."

Iran demands release of frozen assets According to Rezaei, Tehran wants the United States to unfreeze $24 billion in Iranian assets as part of a trust-building process.

Iran reportedly seeks the release of $12 billion immediately after an interim agreement is signed, with another $12 billion to follow at a later stage.

Rezaei argued that the funds belong to Iran and should not be viewed as a concession from Washington.

"If he wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust that Iran wants to have with Trump."

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"This is our own money, not America's money."

The issue has emerged as one of the principal obstacles in ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

Tehran warns against renewed military action Rezaei also issued a warning about the consequences of any future military confrontation.

He said Iran would expand the geographical scope of the conflict if the United States resumed hostilities.

"We will give another dimension to the war by attacking these other American bases that we have been attacking so far."

According to Rezaei, a future conflict could extend beyond the Persian Gulf and affect several strategically important waterways, including:

-The Strait of Hormuz

-The Indian Ocean

-The Bab al-Mandab Strait

-The Red Sea

-The Mediterranean Sea

Despite the warning, he added that he believes "the possibility of war is low."

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No meeting expected between Trump and Iran's supreme leader Rezaei dismissed the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

His remarks came days after Trump suggested that relations between the two sides appeared to be improving and said he would be honored to meet Khamenei.

Rezaei rejected that idea outright.

"This will not happen."

"Right now we are in the first stage of negotiations and Mr. Trump has brought the negotiations to a standstill."

Strait of Hormuz remains a key issue Rezaei reiterated Iran's position regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass.

He claimed that Iran and neighboring Oman share responsibility for managing the waterway and suggested Tehran could seek fees related to maintaining the route.

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The strait has remained a major point of tension throughout US-Iran negotiations and regional security discussions.

Iran says it is prepared for any future confrontation Rezaei also claimed that Iran possesses military capabilities beyond those demonstrated during recent hostilities.

"If there is an invasion of our territory, then the world will understand Iran's true capabilities, because our land power is many times greater than our missiles."

He characterized the recent conflict as a historic success for the Islamic Republic.

"This is the first time Iran has emerged victorious in wars, while in previous wars Iran has always been defeated."

The comments underscore the fragile state of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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