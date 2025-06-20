Iran says WILL NOT hold talks with Trump administration: ‘US partner to Israeli crime’

Iran rejected any negotiation with the Trump administration, labeling the US as a partner in Israeli aggression. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “there is no room for negotiations with us until israeli aggression stops.”

“The Americans have asked for negotiations, and our answer is no,” Abbas Araghchi was quoted by Iran International as saying.

Also Read | How to give diplomacy a chance with Iran

He claimed US President Donald Trump’s language around Israeli military actions shows Washington is already involved. “There is no longer any need for proof,” Americans said.

Araghchi added that calls for ending the war have already begun and will continue to grow. “We are engaged in legitimate self-defense, and this defense will not stop,” he said.

Meanwhile , news agency AFP quoted the Iranian finance minister as telling a state TV in an interview, “The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. ”

"But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue," said the chief diplomat, who was due in Geneva for talks with his European counterparts.

Also Read | Couldnt understand maths but it does not define me: Boman Irani on his struggles with dyslexia

Trump delays decision to strike Iran US President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on whether to join Israeli attacks on Iran.

The White House says Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to strike Iran.

It said Trump still sees a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran’s nuclear program, according to The Associated Press.

Also Read | Israel’s war on Iran is costing hundreds of millions of dollars a day

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said they don't want Iran to build a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, but it is the only non-nuclear-armed state to enrich uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90% and far above the levels required for power stations.

Also Read | Israel’s war on Iran is costing hundreds of millions of dollars a day

Iran-Israel tension Israel and Iran have been bombarding each other with missiles ever since Israel launched ballistic attacks against Iran on June 12.

Iranian missiles hit a major hospital in southern Israel and struck residential buildings in Tel Aviv on Thursday, wounding 240 people and causing extensive damage.

Meanwhile, Israel said it conducted airstrikes into Friday morning in Iran with more than 60 aircraft hitting what it said were industrial sites to manufacture missiles. It did not elaborate on the locations.