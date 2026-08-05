Iran seeks authority over inbound vessels as Hormuz reopening talks with Oman advance: Report

Iran is pushing for greater control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement being negotiated with Oman, even as diplomats and US officials express optimism that a deal to reopen the strategic waterway could be reached soon.

According to Reuters which cited a senior Iranian source, Tehran wants inbound vessels entering the Persian Gulf to use an Iranian-controlled route while outbound traffic would travel along a route between Iran and Oman, with Oman granting exit clearance only after notifying Iranian authorities.

"The general idea currently being discussed" would give Iran oversight of all inbound shipping and visibility over outbound traffic, allowing it to intervene if necessary, the news outlet cited the source. The source added that Tehran had already softened its earlier demand for full control over shipping in both directions through the strait.

Iran rejects equal-sharing proposal The latest proposal comes after Iran rejected an Omani plan last month that called for an equal division of transit routes between the two countries. Tehran argued the proposal failed to address its security concerns until long-term regional stability is restored.

The Strait of Hormuz, a 34-km-wide waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Since the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began in late February, the waterway has been largely blocked, disrupting global energy supplies and shipping.

Before the conflict, vessels sailed through internationally recognized shipping lanes established under a 1968 United Nations-backed traffic separation scheme dividing navigation routes between Iranian and Omani waters.

Progress reported in Iran-Oman negotiations Despite disagreements over control of the waterway, officials say negotiations between Iran and Oman have advanced.

Washington has previously ruled out accepting any arrangement that formally grants Iran control over the strategic chokepoint.

Senior US officials nevertheless suggested a breakthrough could be close.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that discussions had advanced, although no final agreement had been reached.

"There's been progress made in those talks, but not finality yet. We're hoping that will happen very shortly," Rubio said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also struck an optimistic tone, saying there was "a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow" that would reopen the strait and help normalize the regional conflict.

Qatar echoed that assessment, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari saying mediation efforts involving Qatar, Oman and Pakistan had reached “very progressive stages.”

Shipping risks remain high Despite diplomatic progress, attacks on commercial shipping have continued.

On Tuesday, a dry bulk cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's coast, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The crew abandoned the vessel, and one seafarer was reported missing.

Later the same day, India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya was hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters and sank. All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard.