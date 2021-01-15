Subscribe
Iran seeks leverage in nuclear standoff with US
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on January 7, 2021, shows the Islamic republic's President Hassan Rouhani during a video conference from his office in the capital Tehran. - Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television today, that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy. (Photo by - / Iranian Presidency / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

Iran seeks leverage in nuclear standoff with US

Sune Engel Rasmussen , Aresu Eqbali , The Wall Street Journal

Tehran wants US to lift sanctions as price to recommit to landmark accord; some say moves aim to pressure Biden

Since President Trump withdrew the U.S. from a multilateral agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s atomic ambitions, Tehran has moved steadily to step up uranium enrichment and, most recently, said it was starting work to produce a key material used in nuclear warheads.

European diplomats, who have sought to salvage the accord, say they see the Iranian moves as an effort to increase pressure on Washington and President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin to the deal and lift sanctions.

