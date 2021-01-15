Iran seeks leverage in nuclear standoff with US

Iran seeks leverage in nuclear standoff with US4 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Tehran wants US to lift sanctions as price to recommit to landmark accord; some say moves aim to pressure Biden
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tehran wants US to lift sanctions as price to recommit to landmark accord; some say moves aim to pressure Biden
Since President Trump withdrew the U.S. from a multilateral agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s atomic ambitions, Tehran has moved steadily to step up uranium enrichment and, most recently, said it was starting work to produce a key material used in nuclear warheads.
European diplomats, who have sought to salvage the accord, say they see the Iranian moves as an effort to increase pressure on Washington and President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin to the deal and lift sanctions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.