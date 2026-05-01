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Iran sends fresh proposal to Pakistani mediators for negotiations with US, says state media

Iran on Friday (local time) has sent a fresh proposal for negotiations with the United States to Pakistani mediators, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Swati Gandhi
Published1 May 2026, 06:44 PM IST
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Iran on Friday (local time) has sent a fresh proposal for negotiations with the United States to Pakistani mediators, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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