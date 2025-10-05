Iran Signals Push to Address Nuclear Standoff Despite Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister said the country is ready to resume efforts to resolve its nuclear standoff but called cooperation with the UN atomic watchdog “insufficient.”

In comments published Sunday on his official Telegram channel and addressed to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Abbas Araghchi said Iran is “ready to pursue any solution that helps build trust” over its nuclear situation, adding “there is now no excuse left for Western countries to hinder Iran’s cooperation or negotiations.”

The remarks come a week after the US and European powers urged Iran to return to the negotiating table following the reimposition of tough UN sanctions that had been lifted under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal. The move was triggered by the UK, France, and Germany, which accused Tehran of breaching the accord after it barred International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from its enrichment sites in the wake of Israeli and US airstrikes in June.

In September, prior to the return of UN sanctions, Iran and the Vienna-based IAEA announced a framework agreement in Cairo to allow inspectors back into the country. But Araghchi said that accord is inadequate.

“Due to new circumstances, including the snapback mechanism, the Cairo accord is no longer sufficient, and new decisions will be made,” Araghchi said. He gave no clarity on Iran’s future engagement with the IAEA, but his comments marked a shift from Tehran’s earlier threats to quit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and suspend cooperation with the agency if UN sanctions were restored.

Araghchi also said the role of European countries in potential future talks “has clearly diminished.” He was Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the Trump administration that collapsed after Israel’s June 13 strike on Tehran — days before the two sides were set to meet in Oman for a sixth round of negotiations.

“Even now, if both sides show goodwill and take mutual interests into account, negotiations can continue,” Araghchi said. “However, the recent actions at the UN Security Council have made the process more difficult.”

