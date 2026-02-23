Iran signals willingness to make nuclear concessions in exchange for sanctions relief: Report

Iran has indicated it is prepared to make significant concessions on its nuclear programme in negotiations with the United States, including curbing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, in exchange for sanctions relief and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

The discussions come as Tehran seeks to avert the threat of potential US military action and ease crippling economic sanctions that have battered its economy.

The official said Iran would “seriously consider” sending half of its most highly enriched uranium abroad, diluting the remainder, and participating in the creation of a regional nuclear enrichment consortium.

“Iran would do this in return for U.S. recognition of Iran's right to ‘peaceful nuclear enrichment’,” the official was quoted as saying by the news outlet, adding that any agreement must also include the lifting of economic sanctions.

Sharp divisions remain over sanctions relief Despite what the official described as possible areas of compromise, significant gaps remain after two rounds of talks between the two sides.

“The last round of talks showed that U.S. ideas regarding the scope and mechanism of sanctions relief differ from Iran's demands,” the senior official said. “Both sides need to reach a logical timetable for lifting sanctions.”

Washington views uranium enrichment inside Iran as a potential pathway to nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and insists its programme is for peaceful purposes only.

The official stressed that “the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists” as negotiations continue, even though both sides remain sharply divided — including over the sequencing and scope of sanctions relief.

Economic incentives on the table As part of a broader economic package under discussion, Iran has offered potential openings for US companies to participate in its oil and gas sectors, according to the official, the outlet stated.

“Within the economic package under negotiation, the United States has also been offered opportunities for serious investment and tangible economic interests in Iran's oil industry,” the official said.

Such proposals appear aimed at creating incentives for Washington to reach a durable agreement, potentially reshaping decades of hostility over Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Diplomatic push amid military tensions The renewed negotiations come as the United States builds up military capabilities in the Middle East. Iran has warned it would strike US bases in the region if attacked.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on Sunday he expected to meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Geneva on Thursday, adding that there remains “a good chance” of a diplomatic solution.

Araqchi said he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days.

While deep differences persist, officials on both sides have signalled that diplomacy remains possible, with Tehran portraying its latest proposals as evidence of flexibility in pursuit of sanctions relief and international recognition of its nuclear rights.