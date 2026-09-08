Iran slams Canada over support for US-Israeli military aggression; accuses it of displaying ‘strategic confusion’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday (local time) criticised Canada for what he described as its support for US-Israeli military aggression, amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In a rather lengthy post on X, Baqaei accused Ottawa of displaying "strategic confusion." He wrote, "On the very day the U.S. president, in blatant contempt for Canada’s sovereignty and independence, portrayed the entire country as part of the United States, Canada’s foreign and finance ministers chose to further appease their bullying neighbor—this time by targeting Iran with a statement that distorts every fact about the situation in our region."

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The post further read, "Canada cannot credibly present itself as a champion of “peace and security,” “freedom of navigation,” and “international law” while simultaneously backing U.S. military aggression and Washington’s illegal, interventionist actions in our region."

Also Read | Iran war news LIVE: Iran increases gas prices for some of its heaviest consumers

Iran questions Canada's support for US-Israeli aggression Elaborating further, Baqaei said the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, had remained open and secure before the US and Israel launched their war against Iran on 28 February.

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Taking a dig at the recently strained US-Canada ties, the foreign ministry spokesperson added, "If freedom of navigation is truly the issue, why does Canada - having itself experienced American bad faith and knowing that U.S. signatures are 'written in pencil' - choose to support U.S. military aggression and economic terrorism instead of calling for an end to American aggression, blockade, and economic warfare?"

Canada condemns Iran's regional actions The strongly worded post from Tehran came after Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne issued a joint declaration in which they condemned Iran's regional actions and maritime threats.

In a statement issued on 6 September, Ottawa leaders wrote, "Canada condemns and calls on Iran to immediately end its destabilizing activities in the Middle East. Iran's actions, including its continued threats to vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, its pursuit of illicit nuclear activities and its support for regional proxy groups, continue to undermine global peace and security."

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The joint statement added, "Canada is working closely with partners, including within the G7, to maintain significant pressure on Iran. This includes support for efforts led by the United States, as well as France and the United Kingdom, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and continued sanctions on Iran, such as those announced under U.S.-led Operation Economic Outcast. Canada continues to support efforts aimed at disrupting Iran's ability to finance terrorist activities."

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Further, the Canadian ministers vowed that Ottawa will pursue additional measures in coordination with its allies to push for peace and security in the region, while maintaining pressure on Tehran to end its "malign behaviour."

Since 2010, Ottawa has sanctioned at least 492 Iranian individuals and entities through the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) and the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (JVCFOA).

Canada's condemnation of Iran's regional actions comes at a time when several US allies are now rallying support behind Washington, after initially rejecting US President Donald Trump's request to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Explained | Why South Korea is planning to assist US in securing Hormuz

Last week, the South Korean government said it was considering assisting the US' security efforts in the Strait of Hormuz by deploying military assets.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.