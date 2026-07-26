Iran summons Ukraine's chargé d'affaires over Caspian Sea vessel attack that killed one sailor: What we know

Hours after Ukraine reportedly launched an attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing at least one sailor and injuring another, Tehran on Saturday (local time) summoned Kyiv's chargé d'affaires.

Citing Iranian state media, Anadolu Agency reported that Manouchehr Moradi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Eurasia, summoned Kyiv's chargé d'affaires and conveyed the Islamic Republic's strong protest following what Tehran described as a "criminal" attack by the Ukrainian military on the vessel overnight.

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Moradi also stressed that Iran would firmly defend its national security interests, warning that attacks against the lives and property of the country's citizens "will not go unanswered."

Here's what we know According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Press TV, the strike occurred early Saturday, leading to an explosion aboard the vessel that resulted in the death of a sailor.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran accused Ukraine of attacking one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea and condemned it as an act of aggression. The Islamic Republic also called on the UN Security Council, the European Union, and the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

Ukraine confirms attack in Caspian Sea Meanwhile, Ukraine officially confirmed a series of long-range strikes targeting Russian military logistics and supply chains, including maritime operations in the Caspian Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on X, wrote, "Ukraine continues applying long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes. Last night, the warriors of our Defense Forces hit targets across different regions of Russia that are fueling this war. Once again, a plant in Kirov was struck - the one supplying components for the weapons Russia uses to attack our people. That's about 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine's border. Also hit were an oil refinery in Tyumen, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov-on-Don. We also achieved very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea - including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship."

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Also Read | India summons Russian Chargé d'Affaires over attack on vessel killed 4 Indians

Tehran vows retaliation, condemns attack Tehran condemned the attack in the Caspian Sea and warned Kyiv of retaliatory consequences. In a statement, the foreign ministry said, "By attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity."

According to the statement, the foreign ministry said, "Any party genuinely concerned about peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions should adopt a responsible position regarding this dangerous action by the Ukrainian regime and hold Ukraine's ruling authorities accountable for this criminal and provocative act."

Additionally, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, condemned the attack in a phone call with the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, earlier in the day. He "strongly and unequivocally" condemned Kyiv's military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and "called for a firm response from the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, and the international community, and for the perpetrators and supporters of this criminal act to be held accountable."

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Further, the Ukrainian president claimed that Moscow was passing on its satellite observations in the Middle East to Tehran to enable the country to launch direct strikes in the region.

The latest incident is expected to further strain already tense relations between Tehran and Kyiv.



About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.