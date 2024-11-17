Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coma? Everything about succession plans amid clashes with Israel

Reports indicate that Ali Khamenei is in poor health and may pass leadership to his son Mojtaba to ensure a smooth transition. Secret meetings have been held to finalize the succession, raising concerns about potential protests against the undemocratic process.

Published17 Nov 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coma? Everything about succession plans amid clashes with Israel
Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coma? Everything about succession plans amid clashes with Israel(via REUTERS)

Iran is likely to see a major change in leadership this year amid escalating tensions with Israel and the looming threat of a wider Middle East war. Speculative reports suggest that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has slipped into a coma and remains ‘seriously ill’. Officials are believed to have picked a successor to the 85-year-old during a secret meeting last month.

According to reports, Tehran secretly picked its successor in late September — with the ailing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei possibly abdicating before his death. An Iran International report suggests that his son Mojtaba Khamenei will assume the top role while his father is alive.

Several posts on social media now claim that Khamenei has slipped into a coma — despite no official confirmation regarding his health. The Iranian leader was last spotted on November 7 as he addressed the sixth session of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership within the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah. Prior to that he had met with university students in Tehran to mark Students Day on November 2.

60 members of the Iranian Assembly of Experts reportedly met in secrecy on September 26 in acquiescence to a demand by Khamenei. They were ordered to take a decision on the succession immediately and with utmost confidentiality. The candidate and procedure were both met with resistance and reports suggest that Khamenei and his representatives also issued direct threats. The need for secrecy was also fuelled by the possiblity of widespread public protests.

A New York Times report on October 27 also backed the assertion — claiming that Khamenei was suffering from a major medical condition and reiterating claims that his son Mojtaba would become the successor.

Khamenei had been serving as the President of Iran when he took over as Supreme Leader in 1989. He is the longest serving head of state in the Middle East. Mojtaba has taken on an increasingly pivotal role in Iranian decisions — surpassing key contenders such as late president Ebrahim Raisi. His appointment has now become a somewhat foregone conclusion despite his dearth of experience and non-participation in any formal government positions.

Source-based reports suggested that Khamenei is looking to abdicate and hand over the reigns during his lifetime in order to ensure a smooth transition — preempting the anticipated opposition and protests that might occur after his death.

 

