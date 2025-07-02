Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA, criticises UN watchdog's ‘silence’ over US attacks on its nuclear facilities

Iran has, on 2 July, suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, days after a ceasefire with Israel and the US' strikes on its uranium enrichment facilities.

The unprecedented and shocking war, which lasted 12 days, soured Tehran's relationship with the IAEA, according to an AFP report.

The move comes after the Iranian Parliament on 25 June, overwhelmingly voted in favour of the bill to suspend cooperation with the agency. The motion was also approved by the country's Guardian Council, a body tasked with vetting legislation, before a final ratification from the presidency, the report noted.

State TV on 2 July reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promulgated the law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran criticises IAEA's ‘silence’ in face of Israel, US attacks Iranian officials have sharply criticised the IAEA for what they described as the agency's “silence” in the face of the Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Tehran has also lambasted the agency for a resolution adopted on 12 June that accuses Iran of non-compliance with its nuclear obligations.

Iranian officials said the resolution was among the “excuses” for the Israeli attacks.

The west asian country has rejected a request from the IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, to visit nuclear facilities bombed during the war.

Earlier this week, Pezeshkian decried Grossi's “destructive” conduct, while France, Germany and Britain have condemned unspecified “threats” against the IAEA chief.

IAEA Chief faces ‘spy’ allegations in Iran Iran's ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper has recently claimed that documents showed Grossi was an Israeli spy and should be executed.

Iran has said Grossi's request to visit the bombarded sites signalled “malign intent”, but insisted there were no threats against him or against inspectors from his agency.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the parliament vote to halt cooperation with the IAEA reflected the “concern and anger of the Iranian public opinion”.

The 12-day war began when Israel launched a major bombing campaign on Iran and killed top military commanders and nuclear scientists, with Tehran responding with waves of missiles and drones launched at Israel.

On 22 June, Israel's ally the US launched unprecedented strikes of its own on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran, according to the judiciary.

Iran's retaliatory attacks killed 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.