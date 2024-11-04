Iran tells region ‘strong and complex’ attack coming on Israel
Summer Said , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Nov 2024, 02:50 PM IST
- Tehran has warned diplomats that it is planning to use more powerful warheads and other weapons.
Amid U.S. warnings against a counterattack on Israel, Iran is sending a defiant diplomatic message: It is planning a complex response involving even more powerful warheads and other weapons, said Iranian and Arab officials briefed on the plans.
