Iran to allow Indian authorities to meet 17 crew members of seized ship

Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack on April 13. As many as 17 Indian nationals were stuck on the seized cargo vessel.

Iran will allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a telephonic conversation, Amir-Abdollahian informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the meeting with Indian authorities, according to an Iranian readout as quoted by newswire PTI.

“We are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for the representatives of the Indian government to meet with the crew of the said ship," the Iranian minister said in the readout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar had earlier expressed concern about the situation of the 17 Indian crew members, and requested assistance from the Iranian authorities. He called for the release of Indians onboard Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries.

India has called on Iranian authorities in Tehran and Delhi to secure the early release of 17 Indians stuck on the cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is also working closely with relevant authorities for the welfare of all 25 crew members and the return of the vessel, the company said.

The crew comprised Indian, Pakistani, Russian, Estonian, and Filipino nationals. Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partially controlled by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, operates the Portuguese-flagged vessel, said Iranian newswire IRNA.

It reported that MCS Aries was seized by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Special Naval soldiers on Saturday. The soldiers also conducted a heliborne operation on the ship's deck, steering her toward Iranian territorial waters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Iranian action coincided with rising concerns that Tehran may launch a strike on Israel in retaliation for an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran attributed the strike to Israel.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

