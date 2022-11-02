This comes as Iran has been witnessing severe unrest by protesters when a woman died under the custody of moral police. The protest that targeted state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women but quickly grew into calls for the downfall of Iran’s theocracy itself. At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 have been arrested in the protests that have swept over 125 Iranian cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.