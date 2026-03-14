Iran to hit war-battered Ukraine next? Lawmaker says drone aid to Israel makes Kyiv ‘legitimate’ target

Iran to hit war-battered Ukraine next? Lawmaker says drone aid to Israel makes Kyiv ‘legitimate’ target

Chanchal
Published14 Mar 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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Iran to hit war-battered Ukraine next? Lawmaker says drone aid to Israel makes Kyiv ‘legitimate’ target

“By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran."

“Ukraine's failed and occupied action in aiding the Zionist regime with drone support turns all of Ukraine's soil, by virtue of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, into a legitimate and lawful target for Iran.”

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Chanchal

Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering ...Read More

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