Iran plans on "quite dramatically" increasing its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) warned on Friday. The indications became clear after the nation signalled that it would begin cascades of advanced centrifuge, stated multiple reports.

“I think it is very concerning," Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA head said, reported ABC News. “If they really make them turn — all of them — it's going to be a huge jump," Grossi added.

Grossi's comments came shortly after Iran announced that it conducted a successful launch of the Simorgh Rocket, which is the nation's heaviest payload till date.

Grossi stated that Iran has started setting up advanced centrifuge cascades at its nuclear facilities to boost its supply of 60 per cent enriched uranium. This advancement, is a small step away from reaching the 90% purity required for weapons-grade uranium, ABC News reported, citing experts.

Iran, however, has still not acknowledged the preparations, which Grossi said has begun Friday, December 3.

Iran's current stock of uranium-grade weapons According to reports, both Israel and the US have stated that they will not permit Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. However, the incoming Trump administration, so far, has only strengthened economic sanctions against Iran.

Iran's latest report to the IAEA board has revealed that the nation's stockpile of 60 per cent enriched uranium has grown by 17.6 kg, reaching a total of 182.3 kg, reported The Guardian.

Iran's history with uranium-grade weapons Iran has always denied any advancements made in the field of nuclear weapons. It has always claimed that its nuclear activities, just like the space programs, are meant for civilian purposes. US intelligence, and the IAEA, have however claimed that Iran had an organised military nuclear program till 2003.