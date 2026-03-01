Iran turns to interim leadership while Ali Larijani accuses Israel of seeking to ‘partition’ nation

Iran is set to establish a temporary leadership council to govern the country following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior security official Ali Larijani announced on Sunday, signalling the beginning of a constitutional transition amid escalating regional conflict and mounting military losses.

The interim arrangement, described as a stopgap measure, will operate until Iran’s clerical establishment formally selects a new supreme leader — a process that could shape the future direction of the Islamic Republic at one of the most volatile moments in its modern history.

Interim council to assume leadership duties Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the country would form an interim leadership body later today to manage state affairs during the transition period.

The move follows constitutional provisions activated after the death of a supreme leader, with the temporary council expected to oversee executive authority while succession procedures begin.

Under Article 111 of Iran’s constitution, a provisional leadership council assumes responsibility until a permanent successor is chosen by the Assembly of Experts.

According to Iranian media, the body will consist of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a cleric representing the Guardian Council. The council will function until the Assembly of Experts formally elects a new supreme leader.

Larijani accuses Israel of seeking to “partition” Iran In parallel remarks published by the Fars state news agency, Larijani accused Israel of pursuing broader geopolitical objectives following joint US-Israeli strikes.

He said the Israeli “regime has no choice but to resort to partitioning large countries in order to ensure its own survival”.

Larijani also sharply criticised the United States president, describing Trump as “the perfect symbol of plunder” and accusing Washington of attempting to seize Iranian resources.

“America and the Zionist regime burned the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts too,” he added.

Senior Iranian military leadership killed in strikes Iran’s official IRNA news agency confirmed that multiple senior defence officials were killed during Saturday’s attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

Among those reported dead were Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and army chief of staff Abdul Rahim Mousavi. Iran had earlier confirmed the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his senior security adviser Ali Shamkhani and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour.

IRNA said additional senior commanders were also killed, adding that their identities would be announced later.

The losses represent one of the most significant disruptions to Iran’s military leadership structure since the founding of the Islamic Republic.

IRGC pledges retaliation as regional attacks expand Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed retaliation, saying it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US forces across the Middle East as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

Explosions were reported across parts of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as regional tensions intensified, though independent verification of all claims remains limited.

The exchange of strikes marks a rapid escalation following the US-Israeli campaign against Iranian leadership targets, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

What happens next for Iran’s leadership The formation of a temporary council begins a complex succession process rarely tested in Iran’s political system. The Assembly of Experts — an 88-member clerical body — now faces the task of selecting a new supreme leader, a decision likely to influence both domestic governance and Iran’s strategic posture abroad.

Analysts note that the transition is unfolding under extraordinary circumstances, combining leadership loss, military confrontation and internal political uncertainty.