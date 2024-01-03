With two explosions that killed over 103 people and wounded over 141 others in Iran's Kerman – about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of Tehran – Iranian officials have called it a ‘terrorist attack’.

Mohammad Saberi – the head of Kerman’s emergency services – has confirmed to state media that more of the critically injured in the blasts have now died, bringing the total number of dead to 103, according to Al Jazeera.

“The current number of the injured is 141, some of whom are critically injured," he said.

Footage suggested that the second blast occurred some 15 minutes after the first while people were present at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani who was slain in a US airstrike in 2020.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran's emergency service, giving the casualty figure. He also also that the delayed second explosion is often used by militants to target emergency personnel responding to the scene and inflict more casualties.

Following the two blasts, people could be heard screaming in state TV footage.

Meanwhile, Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the attack “terroristic," without elaborating. However, no outfit has claimed the responsibility as of yet.

Netizens have reacted to the incident and were seen divided. Though they condemned the attack:

Commenting on the incident, one netizen wrote, “Mossad has connivance with RAW under the CIA, Destabilize the region either it is a Middle East or Iran or Afghanistan-Pakistan region.They don't want to see them flourish because that is dangerous to them.Just think why these regions always been tried to make a chaos colony?"