With two explosions that killed over 103 people and wounded over 141 others in Iran's Kerman – about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of Tehran – Iranian officials have called it a 'terrorist attack'.

Mohammad Saberi – the head of Kerman's emergency services – has confirmed to state media that more of the critically injured in the blasts have now died, bringing the total number of dead to 103, according to Al Jazeera.

"The current number of the injured is 141, some of whom are critically injured," he said.

Footage suggested that the second blast occurred some 15 minutes after the first while people were present at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani who was slain in a US airstrike in 2020.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran's emergency service, giving the casualty figure. He also also that the delayed second explosion is often used by militants to target emergency personnel responding to the scene and inflict more casualties.

Following the two blasts, people could be heard screaming in state TV footage.

Meanwhile, Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the attack “terroristic," without elaborating. However, no outfit has claimed the responsibility as of yet.

Netizens have reacted to the incident and were seen divided. Though they condemned the attack: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the incident, one netizen wrote, “Mossad has connivance with RAW under the CIA, Destabilize the region either it is a Middle East or Iran or Afghanistan-Pakistan region.They don't want to see them flourish because that is dangerous to them.Just think why these regions always been tried to make a chaos colony?"

While another wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family, who died horribly in a terrorist attack today, in Kirman. Fight against terrorism is a global issue."

Arash Azizi wrote, "No IRGC commander was present on the scene of the explosion in Kerman, Iran, IRGC's Tasnim confirms, denying rumors to the contrart. More than 70 dead include at least 6 children, one or two aid workers (who rushed to help in between the two explosions) & other civilians" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One wrote, "The recent explosions in Iran is carried out by MEK sleeping cells in Iran."

Anon commented, “It’s not a conspiracy when it’s a fact. Iran did work with USA when it comes to Afghanistan and Iraq - yet barely bring it up in their news channel and media."

"Never conflate the lovely people Iran with their repressive terrorist government," one netizens commented.

Who was Soleimani? Considered the architect of Iran's regional military activities, Soleimani is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy.

He had helped secure Syrian President Bashar Assad's government after the 2011 Arab Spring protests against him turned into a civil, and later a regional, war that still rages today.

His popularity and mystique grew following American officials calling for his killing over his help arming militants with penetrating roadside bombs that killed and maimed US troops.

But in January 2020, a drone strike launched by the Trump administration killed the general. A stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession.

With agency inputs.

