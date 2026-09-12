Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who represents the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The meeting is a diplomatic coup of sorts as the two sides have been at odds during the ongoing US-Iran War.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA released video footage of the meeting, but provided no details about the discussions between the two sides.

The two leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues, along with the importance of supporting de-escalation efforts, reducing tensions, and achieving stability in the region, as well as enhancing opportunities for peace and development for its peoples, according to people familiar with the developments.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main outcomes of the meeting between Iran and UAE leaders during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed discussed regional issues, emphasizing de-escalation efforts and stability in the Middle East amidst the US-Iran conflict. 2 Why is the BRICS Summit significant for countries like Iran and the UAE? ⌵ The BRICS Summit offers a platform for Iran and the UAE to address their differing interests amidst ongoing conflicts, fostering diplomatic discussions aimed at reducing tensions and promoting regional stability. 3 How did India play a role in bridging differences among BRICS members at the summit? ⌵ India facilitated intensive negotiations among BRICS nations, particularly between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to achieve a consensus on a joint statement despite their competing geopolitical interests. 4 What is the importance of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The New Delhi Declaration represents a crucial diplomatic breakthrough, urging members to address international conflicts and advocating for reforms in global governance, particularly in the context of the ongoing US-Iran war. 5 Should BRICS nations continue to support de-escalation efforts in the Middle East? ⌵ Yes, ongoing support for de-escalation efforts is essential for maintaining stability in the region, especially given the complexities of the US-Iran war and differing interests of member countries.

The BRICS Summit, hosted by India as chair this year, came at a challenging moment for India, as the grouping navigates the fallout from the US-Iran war and the wider crisis in the Middle East.

For New Delhi, the challenge was to strike a delicate diplomatic balance. The expanded BRICS includes Iran as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, countries with differing interests and positions on the regional conflict in Middle East due to US-Iran war.

At the same time, India maintains important strategic and economic relationships with the United States and the Gulf countries.

New Delhi Declaration On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration after the first day of the two-day summit hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam.

The declaration is seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough as its leaders began summit hoping to bridge divisions between members Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the Gulf conflict, which is being held as the United States and Iran resume tit-for-tat strikes in their six-month-old war.

In its declaration, the BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urge all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The joint declaration did not name any country but condemned ​unilateral aggression by any country. Both Iran and the UAE approved the New Delhi declaration.

'Counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions' During his address to the BRICS Summit the Iranian President had urged the BRICS forum to take practical measures to counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions. Pezeshkian said BRICS must be a voice for justice.

BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalization of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities.

"BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalization of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," he said.