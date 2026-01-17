Iran unrest: Tehran sees ‘quiet’ days, toll rises to 3000, Indian student recalls protest — ‘anger visible in eyes’

The toll in Iran protests soared to more than 3,000, rights activists said on Saturday. Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the protest-hit country saw a "very slight rise" in internet activity after an eight-day blackout. Here are all the latest updates you must know about the Iran protests:

1. The US-based HRANA group was quoted by Reuters as saying that it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown appeared to have broadly quelled protests for now.

2. The capital Tehran has reportedly been comparatively quiet for four days, said several residents reached by Reuters. Drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday, said the residents, who asked not to be identified for their safety.

3. Meanwhile, the internet monitoring group NetBlocks posted on X, "Metrics show a very slight rise in internet connectivity in #Iran this morning" after 200 hours of shutdown. Connectivity remained around 2 percent of ordinary levels, it said. A few Iranians overseas said on social media that they had been able to message users living inside Iran early on Saturday.

4. US President Donald Trump, who had threatened "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters, said Tehran's leaders had called off mass hangings. "I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" he posted on social media.

Iran had not announced plans for such executions or said it had cancelled them.

5. Indian students and pilgrims returning from Iran said they were largely confined to their accommodations while in the country, unable to communicate with their families back home.

"We only heard stories of violent protests, and one man jumped in front of our car holding a burning baton, shouting something in the local language, with anger visible in his eyes," said Z Syeda, a third-year medical student at a university in Tehran.

6. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that commercial flights were available and that New Delhi would take steps to secure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals.

7. Meanwhile, across Europe, thousands of exiled Iranians took to the streets to shout out their rage at the government of the Islamic Republic which has cracked down on protests in their homeland, reportedly killing thousands of people.

Iran protests The nationwide protests erupted in Iran on December 28 over economic hardship and swelled into widespread demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule in the Islamic Republic. This eventually culminated in mass violence late last week.