Home >News >World >Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions

DUBAI : Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers," Hatami said.

Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in January in a U.S. strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

What is 'snapback'? US' Iran sanctions move explained

3 min read . 06:38 AM IST
Representative image (AFP)

Saudi-led coalition downs ballistic missile aimed at kingdom: Report

1 min read . 16 Aug 2020
Brahmos supersonic cruise missile, with major indigenous systems, successfully test-fired from ITR, at Chandipur. (ANI )

Brahmos supersonic cruise missile with major indigenous systems test-fired succe

1 min read . 30 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout