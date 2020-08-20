Subscribe
Home >News >World >Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, wearing face masks during a meeting, in Tehran, Iran.

Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST Reuters

IRAN-MILITARY/MISSILES (URGENT):Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensions

DUBAI : Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers," Hatami said.

Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in January in a U.S. strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

