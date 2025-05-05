Iran urges India and Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint' amid escalating tensions post Pahalgam horror

Pahalgam attack: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and prevent an escalation, as he held talks with Pakistan's top leadership amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

During his discussions with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the two leaders "exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia and ongoing US-Iran talks," the Pakistani Foreign Office stated, reported PTI.

Araghchi also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the regional situation as well as matters of bilateral interest.

Iran urges for ‘restraint’ by both sides During his meeting with President Zardari, Araghchi called for restraint by both sides to de-escalate the tensions in the region, according to a statement from the presidential office.

Zardari reiterated Pakistan's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.

The Iranian foreign minister's visit comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. He will travel to India on Thursday.

Advertisement

‘De-escalate tensions in the region’ Three days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Araghchi offered to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, saying Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to “forge greater understanding at this difficult time."

Read More

"The situation in the region is very important for Iran, and we emphasise (on the importance of) easing tensions while calling on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of the situation," Araghchi said soon after his arrival here, Iranian state-run Press TV reported.

"We will try to de-escalate tensions in the region," said Araghchi, who paid a day-long visit to Pakistan.

"Both India and Pakistan are friendly countries to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, Pakistan is our neighbouring and brotherly country, and we were interested in being informed of the positions of our friends in Pakistan before travelling to India," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency. Advertisement

Pakistan's Foreign Office statement said that Araghchi and Dar reaffirmed their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy and connectivity.

Dar told the media after their talks that Pakistan stood by its offer to support an independent probe into the Pahalgam attack, adding that Pakistan would not be the first to launch any attack against India.

“But we will respond resolutely and with full force to any act to any misadventure by India,” he said.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that during the meeting, Dar shared Pakistan's "serious concerns" over the prevailing tensions in South Asia, blaming India's "provocative behaviour" for it.

He rejected "unsubstantiated attempts" to implicate Pakistan in the incident, reiterating Islamabad's call for an "international, transparent, and impartial" investigation. Advertisement

Prime Minister Sharif told Araghchi that Pakistan is committed to strengthening cooperation with Iran in pursuit of peace and stability in the region, Iran's Irna news agency reported.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Foreign Minister Dar were also present during Araghchi's meeting with the Prime Minister.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations rooted in shared history, culture, and religion.