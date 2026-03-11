US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Trump says US ‘hit and completely destroyed’ Iranian minelaying boats

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States has begun a full-scale attack on Iranian vessels suspected of laying mines, as President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Tuesday that it would face severe and unprecedented military repercussions if it attempts to target the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by AFP.
Trump’s warning followed Iran’s declaration that no Gulf oil shipments would be allowed to pass through the crucial waterway, as oil prices continued to fluctuate sharply amid the near shutdown of shipping in the strait.
"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Later, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X that the figure had risen to 16 destroyed minelayers "near the Strait of Hormuz."
CENTCOM's post included unclassified video footage showing various boats being struck by missiles or other projectiles and exploding, AFP reported.
After several US media outlets said Iran had either started or was on the verge of mining the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had no reports that such action had begun, the report stated.
Iran's health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12, with more than 10,000 civilians injured.
The attacks happened late Tuesday, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists, AP reported.
North Korea says it supports election of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei
Pyongyang also criticized the United States and Israel for what it called “illegal” attacks on Iran and interference in its internal affairs.
The Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, a major U.S.- and Saudi-operated facility in eastern Saudi Arabia, AP reported.
The ministry also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over Hafar al-Batin, a major eastern city. (AP)
Israel staged new attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, with the Israeli army saying it was again targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
Qatar Airways will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday after "temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority", the company has announced, AFP reported.
"Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption," the company said in a post on X late Tuesday. (AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that U.S. officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets.
In a post in X, Araghchi said, "U.S. officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets. It won't protect them from inflationary tsunami they've imposed on Americans.
Markets are facing biggest shortfall in HISTORY: bigger than Arab Oil Embargo, Iran's Islamic Revolution and the Kuwait invasion COMBINED."
CENTCOM said in a post on X, “U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz.”
(Note: Mint could not independently verify the video.)
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose by $2.90 per barrel, or 3.5%, to $86.33 in early trade on Wednesday as supplies from the Gulf remain constrained amid the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, Reuters reported.
Israel's military said Wednesday that it detected missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a "wave" of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram account. (AFP)
