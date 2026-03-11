Live Updates

US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Trump says US ‘hit and completely destroyed’ Iranian minelaying boats

US-Iran war news LIVE: The top U.S. military commander said earlier on Tuesday that the U.S. armed forces have begun exploring options to potentially escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if they receive such orders. Get US-Iran war news LIVE updates here on Mint!

Mausam Jha
Updated11 Mar 2026, 06:09:35 AM IST
US-Iran war news LIVE: This screen grab obtained from video released by the US Central Command on their X account @CENTCOM on March 10, 2026 shows what they say is an Iranian naval vessel just before it is struck by a projectile 'near the Strait of Hormuz' as part of 'Operation Epic Fury' on March 10, 2026. The US military said on March 10 that it has destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels 'near the Strait of Hormuz,' following reports Tehran is mining the key waterway that has been virtually closed due to the Middle East war. 'US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz,' the United States Central Command said in a post on X that included video footage of various boats being struck by projectiles and exploding. (Photo by US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP)
US-Iran war news LIVE: This screen grab obtained from video released by the US Central Command on their X account @CENTCOM on March 10, 2026 shows what they say is an Iranian naval vessel just before it is struck by a projectile 'near the Strait of Hormuz' as part of 'Operation Epic Fury' on March 10, 2026. The US military said on March 10 that it has destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels 'near the Strait of Hormuz,' following reports Tehran is mining the key waterway that has been virtually closed due to the Middle East war. 'US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz,' the United States Central Command said in a post on X that included video footage of various boats being struck by projectiles and exploding. (Photo by US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP) (AFP)

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States has begun a full-scale attack on Iranian vessels suspected of laying mines, as President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Tuesday that it would face severe and unprecedented military repercussions if it attempts to target the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by AFP.

Trump’s warning followed Iran’s declaration that no Gulf oil shipments would be allowed to pass through the crucial waterway, as oil prices continued to fluctuate sharply amid the near shutdown of shipping in the strait.

US-Iran war news LIVE: Here's what Trump said

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Later, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X that the figure had risen to 16 destroyed minelayers "near the Strait of Hormuz."

CENTCOM's post included unclassified video footage showing various boats being struck by missiles or other projectiles and exploding, AFP reported.

After several US media outlets said Iran had either started or was on the verge of mining the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had no reports that such action had begun, the report stated.

Iran's health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12, with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Get all the US-Iran war news LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Follow updates here:
11 Mar 2026, 06:09:07 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Drones target military bases at Baghdad International Airport

The attacks happened late Tuesday, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists, AP reported.

11 Mar 2026, 06:07:09 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: North Korea slams US, Israel

North Korea says it supports election of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei

Pyongyang also criticized the United States and Israel for what it called “illegal” attacks on Iran and interference in its internal affairs.

11 Mar 2026, 06:05:01 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Saudi defenses intercept missiles, drones near key bases

The Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, a major U.S.- and Saudi-operated facility in eastern Saudi Arabia, AP reported.

The ministry also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over Hafar al-Batin, a major eastern city. (AP)

11 Mar 2026, 05:59:13 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE: Israel launches new strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Israel staged new attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, with the Israeli army saying it was again targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

11 Mar 2026, 05:57:38 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE: Qatar Airways to operate 29 flights on Thursday - details

Qatar Airways will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday after "temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority", the company has announced, AFP reported.

"Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption," the company said in a post on X late Tuesday. (AFP)

11 Mar 2026, 05:53:18 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE:Iran says ‘US officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that U.S. officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets.

In a post in X, Araghchi said, "U.S. officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets. It won't protect them from inflationary tsunami they've imposed on Americans.

Markets are facing biggest shortfall in HISTORY: bigger than Arab Oil Embargo, Iran's Islamic Revolution and the Kuwait invasion COMBINED."

11 Mar 2026, 05:48:54 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE: U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels | WATCH

CENTCOM said in a post on X, “U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz.”

11 Mar 2026, 05:46:23 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel | Watch

(Note: Mint could not independently verify the video.)

11 Mar 2026, 05:36:57 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE Updates: US oil prices up nearly $3 as Middle East crisis constrains supply

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose by $2.90 per barrel, or 3.5%, to $86.33 in early trade on Wednesday as supplies from the Gulf remain constrained amid the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, Reuters reported.

11 Mar 2026, 05:34:42 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli military says missiles launched from Iran towards Israel

Israel's military said Wednesday that it detected missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a "wave" of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram account. (AFP)

11 Mar 2026, 05:31:49 AM IST

US-Iran conflict LIVE Updates: Trump says US destroying Iranian minelaying boats

The United States has launched an all-out assault on Iranian minelaying vessels, as President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Tuesday of unprecedented military consequences if it targets the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported.

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. (AFP)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldUS-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Trump says US ‘hit and completely destroyed’ Iranian minelaying boats
More